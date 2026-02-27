Ellington leads Florida A&M against Grambling after 22-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (7-20, 6-10 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (11-17, 8-7 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida A&M Rattlers (7-20, 6-10 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (11-17, 8-7 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M takes on Grambling after Cornelia Ellington scored 22 points in Florida A&M’s 80-61 loss to the Southern Jaguars.

The Tigers are 8-5 on their home court. Grambling is 2-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rattlers are 6-10 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M has a 2-14 record against teams over .500.

Grambling averages 63.7 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 70.3 Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Grambling allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Florida A&M won 59-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Tahnyjia Purifoy led Florida A&M with 14 points, and Monica Marsh led Grambling with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaniah Nunn is averaging 12.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Marsh is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shaniyah McCarthy is averaging 12 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Rattlers. Ellington is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 12.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

