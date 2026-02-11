Efinda and Younger score 21 each and UNC Greensboro knocks off VMI 92-71

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Clinton Efinda had 21 points and KJ Younger also scored 21 in UNC Greensboro’s 92-71 win…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Clinton Efinda had 21 points and KJ Younger also scored 21 in UNC Greensboro’s 92-71 win against VMI on Wednesday.

Efinda had five rebounds for the Spartans (11-15, 7-6 Southern Conference). Younger’s 21 points came on 5 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 8 for 8 from the line while adding five rebounds. Justin Neely shot 7 of 10 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Linus Holmstrom led the Keydets (6-20, 1-12) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and four steals. VMI also got 20 points and 10 rebounds from TJ Johnson. Mario Tatum Jr. also put up 10 points. The loss was the Keydets’ 11th straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

