Edwards scores 21, surpasses 1,000 career points in No. 3 South Carolina’s 88-45 win over Bulldogs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 21 points and No. 3 South Carolina won its eight straight over Mississippi State with a 88-45 victory on Thursday night.

Edwards surpassed 1,000 points in her career, just third sophomore to accomplish that in program history behind Shelia Foster and career-points leader A’ja Wilson — both who’ve have their jerseys haning in the rafters at Colonial Life Arena.

Edwards had nine of her team’s first 15 points as the Gamecocks (23-2, 9-1 SEC) opened a double-digit lead in the first quarter and were never pressed by the cold-shooting Bulldogs (16-8, 3-7), who’ve lost seven of the past nine after starting the season 14-1.

The Gamecocks played a second-straight game without starters Ta’Niya Latson and Agot Makeer, who had lower-leg injuries in an 81-51 win at Auburn and missed this past Monday’s 71-56 victory at Texas A&M.

South Carolina has had players in and out of the lineup due to injuries and suspensions this year, but like much of the season, has counted on those available players to keep the team winning.

Such was case with the 6-foot-3 Edwards against the Bulldogs, who finished 8-of-11 shooting and tied her career high with six assists.

Freshman Ayla McDowell made her first start for South Carolina and matched her career high with 16 points off four 3-pointers.

Madina Okot had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Gamecocks, her 14th double-double this season.

Madison Francis had 12 points to lead Mississippi State, which was held to its lowest point total of the season and made just three of its 24 3-point attempts.

NO. 4 TEXAS 77, NO. 5 LSU 64

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker scored 18 points, Aaliyah Crump added 16 and Texas used a big run at the start of the fourth quarter to pull away from LSU.

Texas’ Kyla Oldacre scored four points in the 10-0 Texas run. Her layup with 5:01 left pushed the Texas lead to 15 and put the Longhorns in complete control the rest of the way.

Texas (22-2, 7-2 SEC) ran its home winning streak to 39 — tied with TCU for the longest active streak of its kind in the nation — with a victory that keeps the Longhorns within a game of first place in the Southeastern Conference. The Longhorns are 8-2 this season against ranked opponents.

Longhorns guard Rori Harmon had 5 steals to set the program’s career record. She now has 350, breaking the old mark of 346 set by Linda Waggoner from 1976-1980. Harmon is already the Texas career assists record.

LSU (21-3, 7-3) had started 0-2 in league play before running off seven straight victories. But the Tigers scored well below their nation-leading average of 98.9 points per game against the Longhorns. Mikaylah Williams led LSU with 20 points.

NO. 17 DUKE 59, NO. 6 LOUISVILLE 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Toby Fournier scored 15 points and came up with a huge block late for Duke, which started hot and then rallied to beat Louisville.

The lone regular-season matchup of the Atlantic Coast Conference co-leaders was a defensive battle as the Blue Devils (17-6, 12-0) shot just 42.6% (23 of 54) and committed 19 turnovers, while the Cardinals (21-4, 11-1) shot a season-worst 33.9% (21 of 62).

Louisville’s Imari Berry missed the second of two free throws with 1.1 seconds left. Duke’s Riley Nelson got the rebound.

Istanbulluoglu led Louisville, which saw its 14-game winning streak snapped, with 13. Ziegler and Reyna Scott added 11 each.

NO. 7 VANDERBILT 84, NO. 16 KENTUCKY 83

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 37 points, 19 in the fourth quarter, to rally Vanderbilt to a win over Kentucky.

Blakes scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to give the Commodores (22-2, 8-2 SEC) a 59-58 lead and they stretched the lead to double figures with 6:15 left in the game. Four free throws from Aubrey Galvin in the final 19 seconds sealed the win.

It was Blakes’ 12th career game scoring 30 points or more.

Kentucky (18-6, 5-5) had a chance to tie but Amelia Hassett’s potential tying 3-point shot went off the side of the rim and Teonni Key’s putback went in as the buzzer sounded to end the game.

Key had 27 points and 12 rebounds and Clara Strack added 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Wildcats. Hassett scored 19 points.

NO. 9 OHIO STATE 70, WASHINGTON 60

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge scored 26 points and Ohio State held off a late run by Washington for its 10th win in the last 11 games.

Cambridge, who went in averaging 22.5 points per game (No. 7 nationally) this season, went 12 of 21 from the field and had her fourth straight game with at least 25. And when UW went on a 13-2 run to cut what had been a 15-point Buckeye lead down to four, the sophomore hit her biggest shot of the night, quieting the crowd with a mid-range jumper with 1:38 remaining.

Elsa Lemmila added 13 points and nine rebounds and Chance Gray scored 12 points for the Buckeyes (21-3, 10-2 Big Ten).

Sayvia Sellers scored 26 points — 11 in the fourth quarter — to lead the Huskies (17-6, 7-5), who have lost back-to-back home games for the first time this season. Freshman Brynn McGaughy made her first career start and finished with 12 points.

MINNESOTA 91, NO. 10 IOWA 85

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Grace Grocholski scored 21 points, Mara Braun added 16 and Minnesota beat Iowa for its fifth straight victory.

The Gophers (17-6, 8-4 Big Ten) have the program’s longest winning streak in Big Ten play since the 2018-19 season. The Hawkeyes (18-5, 9-3) lost their third consecutive game since they lost starting guard Taylor McCabe, the team’s leading 3-point shooter, to a season-ending knee injury.

Minnesota led for almost all of the final three quarters, shooting 51.6% for the game while going 10 of 14 in 3-pointers. The Gophers, whose biggest lead was 77-57 with 7:51 to play, had a 41-28 rebounding advantage.

It was Minnesota’s first road win over a top-10 team since 2005.

Tori McKinney added 15 points for Minnesota. Amaya Battle had 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Finau Tonga had 10 points.

Ava Heiden led Iowa with 24 points. Chazadi Wright had 20 points and a career-high 12 assists. Journey Houston had 15 points and Hannah Stuelke added 14.

NO. 21 ALABAMA 64, NO. 13 MISSISSIPPI 63

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jessica Timmons scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Karly Weathers added 14 points and six rebounds, and Alabama took down Mississippi.

Timmons scored six straight points beginning with 2:31 remaining in regulation, and gave the Crimson Tide (20-4, 6-4 Southeastern Conference) a lead with 47 seconds on the clock.

After Ole Miss retook the lead on two free throws, Diana Collins made a driving layup that secured the win with 18 seconds to go.

Cotie McMahon led with 22 points for the Rebels (19-5, 6-3), but she was called for a charge with 10 seconds remaining that negated her go-ahead bucket.

Sira Thienou added 13 points and seven rebounds, Christeen Iwuala had 11 and 15 rebounds, and Latasha Lattimore scored 10 to go with 13 rebounds for Ole Miss.

NO. 19 TENNESSEE 82, GEORGIA 77, OT

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Zee Spearman scored 23 points, and Mia Pauldo added 21 for Tennessee in an overtime win over Georgia.

Talaysia Cooper scored 16 points before fouling out in the extra period. Janiah Barker added nine points and 13 rebounds for the Volunteers (15-5, 7-1 Southeastern Conference).

Dani Carnegie was fouled behind the 3-point arc with five seconds left on the clock, sending her to the line to shoot three attempts for Georgia (18-5, 4-5) She sank all three to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Tennessee started overtime on a 5-0 run to jump ahead. Pauldo scored the final baskets of the game from the free-throw line. She shot 5 of 14 from the field and 9 of 10 from the line.

Carnegie led the Bulldogs in scoring, with 25 points before fouling out in overtime. Rylie Theuerkauf added 15, and Mia Woolfolk scored 14, all in the fourth quarter.

NO. 25 NORTH CAROLINA 53, CLEMSON 44

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Nyla Harris notched a double-double to lead North Carolina over Clemson.

Harris scored 17 on 7-of-13 shooting with 10 rebounds and two steals. It was her fourth double-double of the season for the Tar Heels (19-5, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Lanie Grant added 16 points, going 6 of 10 from the floor. Indya Nivar added nine points, seven assists and two steals.

Rusne Augustinaite led the Tigers (16-8, 7-5) with 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

