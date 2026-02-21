Edwards and No. 3 South Carolina host No. 17 Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (21-7, 8-5 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (26-2, 12-2 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Ole Miss Rebels (21-7, 8-5 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (26-2, 12-2 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 South Carolina plays No. 17 Ole Miss after Joyce Edwards scored 23 points in South Carolina’s 76-57 victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Gamecocks have gone 14-0 at home. South Carolina averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 18-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Rebels are 8-5 in conference play. Ole Miss has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

South Carolina makes 51.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.5 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Ole Miss averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.9 per game South Carolina gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Gamecocks. Tessa Johnson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cotie McMahon is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Rebels. Christeen Iwuala is averaging 11.9 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

