Eastern Washington hosts Northern Colorado following Wisne’s 38-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (18-10, 8-7 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (11-17, 9-6 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits Eastern Washington after Brock Wisne scored 38 points in Northern Colorado’s 78-77 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Eagles have gone 6-3 in home games. Eastern Washington is ninth in the Big Sky in team defense, allowing 79.7 points while holding opponents to 47.8% shooting.

The Bears are 8-7 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado is 7-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

Eastern Washington averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.5 per game Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Eastern Washington gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Northern Colorado won 74-71 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Ring Nyeri led Northern Colorado with 23 points, and Alton Hamilton IV led Eastern Washington with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Kiree Huie is averaging 13.1 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Quinn Denker is scoring 18.4 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Bears. Wisne is averaging 17.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 3.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

