Eastern Michigan hosts Buffalo after Eleko’s 23-point game

Buffalo Bulls (2-23, 0-13 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (11-13, 4-9 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Buffalo Bulls (2-23, 0-13 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (11-13, 4-9 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces Buffalo after Sisi Eleko scored 23 points in Eastern Michigan’s 62-51 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Eagles have gone 7-3 in home games. Eastern Michigan averages 16.5 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulls are 0-13 in conference play. Buffalo has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Eastern Michigan’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Buffalo allows. Buffalo averages 59.1 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 67.8 Eastern Michigan gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Eastern Michigan won 71-51 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Fernanda Ovalle led Eastern Michigan with 23 points, and Aniya Rowe led Buffalo with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleko is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Peyton Hill is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rowe is averaging 13.4 points, 3.3 assists and two steals for the Bulls. Paula Lopez is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bulls: 0-10, averaging 61.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

