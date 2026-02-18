Eastern Kentucky takes road win streak into matchup with FGCU

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (22-5, 13-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-13, 8-6 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (22-5, 13-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-13, 8-6 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits FGCU trying to continue its seven-game road winning streak.

The Eagles have gone 5-7 in home games. FGCU is second in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.6 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

The Colonels are 13-1 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky ranks second in the ASUN with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Liz Freihofer averaging 6.9.

FGCU’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky scores 14.4 more points per game (74.0) than FGCU gives up (59.6).

The Eagles and Colonels face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sinai Douglas is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Anasia Staton is averaging 12.8 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Freihofer averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Ndidiamaka Ndukwe is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 60.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Colonels: 9-1, averaging 72.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.