Eastern Illinois hosts Holman and Little Rock

Little Rock Trojans (11-14, 8-7 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-22, 3-12 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Little Rock Trojans (11-14, 8-7 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-22, 3-12 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces Eastern Illinois after Jordan Holman scored 23 points in Little Rock’s 84-73 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Panthers have gone 2-7 at home. Eastern Illinois is 3-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

The Trojans are 8-7 in OVC play. Little Rock allows 63.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Little Rock allows. Little Rock averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Eastern Illinois gives up.

The Panthers and Trojans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charita Lewis averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc. Ava Stoller is shooting 35.3% and averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

Holman is averaging 16.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Trojans. Brenna Burk is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 57.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Trojans: 4-6, averaging 58.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

