East Texas A&M defeats Northwestern State 52-48

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Noah Pagotto had 12 points and 14 rebounds in East Texas A&M’s 52-48 victory over Northwestern…

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Noah Pagotto had 12 points and 14 rebounds in East Texas A&M’s 52-48 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday.

Pagotto also three blocks for the Lions (10-15, 5-10 Southland Conference). Damian Garcia scored 11 points, going 4 of 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range). Vinny Sigona also had 11 points and went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range).

Willie Williams led the way for the Demons (6-18, 4-11) with 10 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks. Landyn Jumawan added nine points for Northwestern State. The Demons extended their losing streak to seven straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.