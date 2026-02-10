East Tennessee State hosts Chattanooga after Frison’s 24-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (10-15, 4-8 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (18-7, 10-2 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Chattanooga Mocs (10-15, 4-8 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (18-7, 10-2 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits East Tennessee State after Jordan Frison scored 24 points in Chattanooga’s 78-71 loss to the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 12-2 in home games. East Tennessee State is seventh in the SoCon with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Blake Barkley averaging 4.4.

The Mocs are 4-8 in SoCon play. Chattanooga is eighth in the SoCon scoring 75.2 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

East Tennessee State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

The Buccaneers and Mocs meet Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Smith averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Barkley is shooting 58.0% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Brennan Watkins averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 48.2% from beyond the arc. Frison is averaging 16 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Mocs: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

