East Tennessee State faces Samford on 4-game win streak

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (16-12, 9-4 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (13-17, 6-7 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State seeks to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over Samford.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-3 in home games. Samford is eighth in the SoCon with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Emily Bowman averaging 3.7.

The Buccaneers are 9-4 in conference matchups. East Tennessee State is seventh in the SoCon scoring 57.6 points per game and is shooting 35.4%.

Samford is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 37.1% East Tennessee State allows to opponents. East Tennessee State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Samford allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. East Tennessee State won 53-44 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Anala Nelson led East Tennessee State with 16 points, and Francie Morris led Samford with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Briana Rivera is averaging 12 points for the Bulldogs. Morris is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Daniela Lopez averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Nelson is averaging 12.8 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 60.0 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Buccaneers: 9-1, averaging 59.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.