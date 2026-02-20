East Carolina hosts Flores and Rice

Rice Owls (23-3, 13-0 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (20-7, 12-2 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rice Owls (23-3, 13-0 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (20-7, 12-2 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits East Carolina after Victoria Flores scored 24 points in Rice’s 79-72 win over the South Florida Bulls.

The Pirates have gone 12-3 in home games. East Carolina is third in the AAC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Anzhane Hutton averaging 2.5.

The Owls are 13-0 against AAC opponents. Rice averages 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

East Carolina averages 72.4 points, 13.3 more per game than the 59.1 Rice gives up. Rice has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 41.1% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

The Pirates and Owls square off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Fauntleroy is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Pirates. Keanna Rembert is averaging 10.7 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dominique Ennis is shooting 38.6% and averaging 12.7 points for the Owls. Flores is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 9-1, averaging 71.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Owls: 10-0, averaging 72.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.