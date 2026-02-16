East Carolina faces Florida Atlantic, seeks 20th win of season

Florida Atlantic Owls (12-13, 6-7 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (19-7, 11-2 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Florida Atlantic Owls (12-13, 6-7 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (19-7, 11-2 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina will aim for its 20th victory of the season when the Pirates play the Florida Atlantic.

The Pirates have gone 11-3 at home. East Carolina is fourth in the AAC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Anzhane Hutton averaging 2.3.

The Owls are 6-7 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic is 6-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

East Carolina averages 72.4 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 67.9 Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game East Carolina allows.

The Pirates and Owls match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Fauntleroy averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Taylor Barner is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Carstensen is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 8.2 points. Erin Rodgers is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 9-1, averaging 72.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

