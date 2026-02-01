Dylan Faulkner’s double-double propels Samford to 88-74 victory over Western Carolina

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Dylan Faulkner totaled 23 points and 14 rebounds to power Samford to an 88-74 victory over…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Dylan Faulkner totaled 23 points and 14 rebounds to power Samford to an 88-74 victory over Western Carolina on Sunday.

Faulkner added five assists for the Bulldogs (11-12, 4-6 Southern Conference). Jadin Booth had 18 points and Isaiah Campbell-Finch scored 13.

Cord Stansberry led the way for the Catamounts (8-13, 4-6) with 13 points. Julien Soumaoro added 12 points and Tahlan Pettway scored 10.

Samford took the lead for good with 8:50 remaining in the first half. The score was 41-39 at halftime, with Faulkner racking up 14 points. Samford pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 15 points. Booth led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

