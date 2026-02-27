Dybantsa leads No. 19 BYU against West Virginia after 29-point game

BYU Cougars (20-8, 8-7 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (16-12, 7-8 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m.…

BYU Cougars (20-8, 8-7 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (16-12, 7-8 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 BYU visits West Virginia after AJ Dybantsa scored 29 points in BYU’s 97-84 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Mountaineers are 13-3 in home games. West Virginia averages 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Cougars are 8-7 against Big 12 opponents. BYU ranks seventh in the Big 12 shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

West Virginia averages 69.5 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 75.1 BYU gives up. BYU has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Cougars face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasper Floyd is averaging seven points and 1.9 steals for the Mountaineers. Honor Huff is averaging 12.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 29.8% over the past 10 games.

Richie Saunders averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Dybantsa is shooting 51.2% and averaging 29.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 83.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points.

