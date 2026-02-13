Duquesne faces Fordham, looks to break road slide

Duquesne Dukes (8-16, 1-12 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-15, 2-12 A-10) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne…

Duquesne Dukes (8-16, 1-12 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-15, 2-12 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne travels to Fordham looking to end its eight-game road skid.

The Rams have gone 7-7 in home games. Fordham is 4-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Dukes have gone 1-12 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne is the A-10 leader with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Harriet Ford averaging 7.8.

Fordham’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.0 per game Fordham gives up.

The Rams and Dukes face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Black averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Ugne Sirtautaite is averaging 7.5 points over the past 10 games.

Alexis Bordas is shooting 35.6% and averaging 15.8 points for the Dukes. Mackenzie Blackford is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 52.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Dukes: 1-9, averaging 55.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

