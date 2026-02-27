Dunn and Davidson host Saint Louis

Saint Louis Billikens (11-19, 5-12 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (19-11, 11-6 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Louis Billikens (11-19, 5-12 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (19-11, 11-6 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays Saint Louis after Charlise Dunn scored 22 points in Davidson’s 58-49 win over the Fordham Rams.

The Wildcats have gone 12-3 in home games. Davidson has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Billikens are 5-12 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis ranks sixth in the A-10 with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Koerkenmeier averaging 6.0.

Davidson averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Davidson gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in A-10 play. Davidson won the last meeting 71-55 on Jan. 3. Edina Strausz scored 17 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Donovan averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc. Dunn is shooting 39.2% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Koerkenmeier is averaging 11.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Billikens. Zhykera Brown is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 58.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Billikens: 1-9, averaging 54.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 32.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

