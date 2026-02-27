Dudley and Louisiana Tech host Florida International

Florida International Panthers (13-15, 6-11 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-12, 9-8 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida International Panthers (13-15, 6-11 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-12, 9-8 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech takes on Florida International after DJ Dudley scored 27 points in Louisiana Tech’s 72-70 win over the Missouri State Bears.

The Bulldogs have gone 14-2 in home games. Louisiana Tech has an 8-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Panthers are 6-11 in CUSA play. Florida International scores 80.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Louisiana Tech is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Florida International allows to opponents. Florida International has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in CUSA play. Florida International won the last meeting 77-64 on Feb. 14. Zawdie Jackson scored 20 points to help lead the Panthers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Cooper is averaging 9.9 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Dudley is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jackson is averaging 11.8 points for the Panthers. Corey Stephenson is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.