Drexel hosts Rivera-Torres and Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (12-12, 6-5 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (13-12, 7-5 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits Drexel after Jason Rivera-Torres scored 25 points in Monmouth’s 76-75 win against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Dragons have gone 10-3 at home. Drexel scores 68.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 6-5 against CAA opponents. Monmouth has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Drexel is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 42.8% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Drexel allows.

The Dragons and Hawks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shane Blakeney is shooting 40.5% and averaging 13.4 points for the Dragons. Josh Reed is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Rivera-Torres is averaging 16 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Hawks. Justin Ray is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

