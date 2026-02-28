Drake Bulldogs take on the Northern Iowa Panthers on 8-game skid

Northern Iowa Panthers (18-12, 10-9 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (12-18, 6-13 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Iowa Panthers (18-12, 10-9 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (12-18, 6-13 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake will try to break its eight-game losing streak when the Bulldogs take on Northern Iowa.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-10 in home games. Drake is sixth in the MVC with 13.5 assists per game led by Jalen Quinn averaging 3.1.

The Panthers are 10-9 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa ranks seventh in the MVC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Leon Bond III averaging 4.2.

Drake makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Northern Iowa has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Northern Iowa averages 69.1 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 75.2 Drake gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Northern Iowa won the last matchup 86-62 on Feb. 15. Will Hornseth scored 18 points to help lead the Panthers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Shetlar is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.6 points. Quinn is shooting 48.3% and averaging 23.1 points over the past 10 games.

Trey Campbell is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Hornseth is averaging 15.3 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 73.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

