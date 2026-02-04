Djobet leads Omaha against North Dakota after 27-point performance

Omaha Mavericks (12-12, 5-4 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (13-12, 7-2 Summit League) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday,…

Omaha Mavericks (12-12, 5-4 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (13-12, 7-2 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on North Dakota after Paul Djobet scored 27 points in Omaha’s 84-82 win against the Denver Pioneers.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 7-5 on their home court. North Dakota is 7-9 against opponents over .500.

The Mavericks have gone 5-4 against Summit League opponents. Omaha is fourth in the Summit League allowing 75.8 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

North Dakota’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Omaha gives up. Omaha has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 48.0% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli King is averaging 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Fightin’ Hawks. Greyson Uelmen is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Lance Waddles is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Mavericks. Tony Osburn is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 8-2, averaging 83.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.