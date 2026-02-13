Diaz Graham scores 18 as Oregon State takes down San Francisco 90-63

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jorge Diaz Graham scored 18 points off of the bench to help lead Oregon State past…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jorge Diaz Graham scored 18 points off of the bench to help lead Oregon State past San Francisco 90-63 on Thursday night.

Diaz Graham also had five rebounds for the Beavers (14-13, 7-7 West Coast Conference). Isaiah Sy and Dez White each had 17 points.

Ryan Beasley led the way for the Dons (14-13, 6-8) with 17 points. Legend Smiley added 14 points and Vukasin Masic had 11 points.

Oregon State took the lead with 19:34 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Sy led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 50-28 at the break. Oregon State pulled away with a 13-0 run in the second half to extend a 15-point lead to 28 points. Diaz Graham led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

