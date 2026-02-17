Dia leads Ole Miss against Texas A&M after 32-point performance

Ole Miss Rebels (11-14, 3-9 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (17-8, 7-5 SEC) College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Ole Miss Rebels (11-14, 3-9 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (17-8, 7-5 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss visits Texas A&M after Malik Dia scored 32 points in Ole Miss’ 90-78 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Aggies are 12-3 on their home court. Texas A&M averages 19.3 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Jacari Lane with 3.6.

The Rebels have gone 3-9 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Texas A&M averages 89.8 points, 16.1 more per game than the 73.7 Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Texas A&M gives up.

The Aggies and Rebels meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruben Dominguez averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Rashaun Agee is shooting 42.7% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

AJ Storr is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Rebels. Dia is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 82.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Rebels: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.