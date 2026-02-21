Detroit Mercy hosts Allen and Green Bay

Green Bay Phoenix (16-13, 11-7 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (13-13, 10-7 Horizon League) Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Green Bay Phoenix (16-13, 11-7 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (13-13, 10-7 Horizon League)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay takes on Detroit Mercy after Justin Allen scored 21 points in Green Bay’s 73-68 victory over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Titans have gone 7-5 in home games. Detroit Mercy has a 7-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Phoenix are 11-7 in Horizon League play. Green Bay has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Detroit Mercy averages 77.8 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 75.2 Green Bay allows. Green Bay has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Green Bay won 76-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. CJ O’Hara led Green Bay with 17 points, and TJ Nadeau led Detroit Mercy with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 14.1 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Titans. Tyler Spratt is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Marcus Hall is averaging 14.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Phoenix. O’Hara is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

