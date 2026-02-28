Detroit Mercy earns 95-89 win over Oakland

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Orlando Lovejoy had 29 points in Detroit Mercy’s 95-89 win over Oakland on Saturday. Lovejoy…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Orlando Lovejoy had 29 points in Detroit Mercy’s 95-89 win over Oakland on Saturday.

Lovejoy shot 13 of 16 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Titans (15-14, 12-8 Horizon League). TJ Nadeau scored 28 points while going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and 9 for 10 from the line, and added five assists. Tyler Spratt had 15 points.

Tuburu Niavalurua led the Golden Grizzlies (16-15, 12-8) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Brody Robinson added 19 points and nine assists for Oakland. Brett White II also had 17 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

