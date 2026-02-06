Denver visits North Dakota after Johnson’s 20-point outing

Denver Pioneers (11-14, 4-6 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (14-12, 8-2 Summit League) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday,…

Denver Pioneers (11-14, 4-6 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (14-12, 8-2 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays North Dakota after Carson Johnson scored 20 points in Denver’s 78-71 win over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 8-5 on their home court. North Dakota is seventh in the Summit League with 11.6 assists per game led by Anthony Smith III averaging 2.4.

The Pioneers are 4-6 in Summit League play. Denver has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Dakota averages 77.7 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 83.7 Denver gives up. Denver scores 6.4 more points per game (83.1) than North Dakota allows (76.7).

The Fightin’ Hawks and Pioneers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greyson Uelmen is shooting 48.4% and averaging 14.5 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Eli King is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 19.4 points for the Pioneers. Zane Nelson is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 81.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

