Denker leads Northern Colorado against Idaho State after 31-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (14-10, 4-7 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (10-14, 3-8 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits Idaho State after Quinn Denker scored 31 points in Northern Colorado’s 88-74 win against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bengals have gone 6-4 in home games. Idaho State is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 4-7 against conference opponents. Northern Colorado averages 17.2 assists per game to lead the Big Sky, paced by Denker with 7.1.

Idaho State is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.4% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado averages 8.5 more points per game (83.3) than Idaho State allows (74.8).

The Bengals and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Hollenbeck is averaging 13.9 points for the Bengals. Jamison Guerra is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Denker is averaging 18.5 points and 7.1 assists for the Bears. Brock Wisne is averaging 15.6 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 2-8, averaging 72.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

