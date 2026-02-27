Delaware State hosts North Carolina Central following Davis’ 23-point performance

North Carolina Central visits Delaware State after Kyric Davis scored 23 points in North Carolina Central's 100-67 loss to the Howard Bison.

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-16, 6-5 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (6-20, 1-10 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central visits Delaware State after Kyric Davis scored 23 points in North Carolina Central’s 100-67 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Hornets have gone 5-5 at home. Delaware State is eighth in the MEAC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Miles Webb averaging 1.7.

The Eagles are 6-5 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Delaware State is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points lower than the 46.4% North Carolina Central allows to opponents. North Carolina Central’s 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Delaware State has given up to its opponents (47.7%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. North Carolina Central won 72-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. Khouri Carvey led North Carolina Central with 21 points, and Webb led Delaware State with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ponce James is averaging 13.8 points, 3.3 assists and two steals for the Hornets. Webb is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games.

Dionte Johnson is averaging 7.6 points, 5.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Eagles. Gage Lattimore is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 62.5 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

