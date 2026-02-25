DeChent and New Hampshire host Binghamton

Binghamton Bearcats (18-9, 10-4 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-19, 2-12 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Binghamton Bearcats (18-9, 10-4 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-19, 2-12 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on Binghamton after Eva DeChent scored 26 points in New Hampshire’s 67-61 loss to the Maine Black Bears.

The Wildcats are 5-6 on their home court. New Hampshire is 4-13 against opponents over .500.

The Bearcats are 10-4 in America East play. Binghamton ranks fifth in the America East with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Kendall Bennett averaging 10.0.

New Hampshire scores 55.7 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 61.7 Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than New Hampshire allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. Binghamton won the last matchup 50-42 on Jan. 22. Bella Pucci scored 20 points to help lead the Bearcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maggie Cavanaugh is averaging 8.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. DeChent is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Pucci is averaging 15 points for the Bearcats. Bennett is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 49.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 60.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

