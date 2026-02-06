Dease and Valparaiso secure 70-63 OT win over Evansville

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Owen Dease scored 18 points, including four in the overtime, as Valparaiso took down Evansville 70-63…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Owen Dease scored 18 points, including four in the overtime, as Valparaiso took down Evansville 70-63 on Friday night.

Dease also contributed five rebounds for the Beacons (12-12, 6-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Justus McNair shot 5 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Carter Hopoi finished 4 of 4 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

The Purple Aces (5-19, 1-12) were led in scoring by Leif Moeller, who finished with 26 points. AJ Casey added 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for Evansville. Joshua Hughes had 10 points.

The Purple Aces prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

Valparaiso led Evansville at the half, 28-26, with McNair (eight points) its high scorer. Valparaiso used a 21-3 second-half run to take the lead at 55-49 with 6:32 remaining.

Casey had a dunk with 1:11 left in regulation to tie it at 58-all.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.