Davis scores 24 as James Madison beats Georgia Southern 82-66

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cliff Davis scored 24 points as James Madison beat Georgia Southern 82-66 on Wednesday night.

Davis also contributed seven rebounds for the Dukes (17-13, 9-8 Sun Belt Conference). Preston Fowler scored 20 points and added 11 rebounds. Eddie Ricks III shot 3 of 3 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Dukes extended their winning streak to six games.

Tyren Moore led the Eagles (15-15, 7-10) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, four assists and four steals. Georgia Southern also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Alden Applewhite.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

