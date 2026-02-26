Davis’ 24 lead Utah Valley past Tarleton State 79-72

OREM, Utah (AP) — Isaac Davis scored 24 points as Utah Valley beat Tarleton State 79-72 on Thursday. Davis added…

OREM, Utah (AP) — Isaac Davis scored 24 points as Utah Valley beat Tarleton State 79-72 on Thursday.

Davis added five rebounds for the Wolverines (21-7, 11-4 Western Athletic Conference). Tyler Hendricks added 12 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line while they also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Jackson Holcombe shot 3 of 8 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Dior Johnson finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Texans (14-15, 5-11). Freddy Hicks added 12 points for Tarleton State. Ocypher Owens also had 10 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.