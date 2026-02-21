Davis’ 22 lead Hofstra over Northeastern 82-68

BOSTON (AP) — Cruz Davis had 22 points in Hofstra’s 82-68 victory over Northeastern on Saturday. Davis shot 7 of…

BOSTON (AP) — Cruz Davis had 22 points in Hofstra’s 82-68 victory over Northeastern on Saturday.

Davis shot 7 of 15 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Pride (19-10, 10-6 Coastal Athletic Association). Preston Edmead scored 19 points and added five rebounds and five assists. German Plotnikov finished with 18 points.

William Kermoury led the way for the Huskies (6-20, 2-13) with 17 points. Youri Fritz added 14 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Northeastern. Petar Pinter also had 12 points. The loss was the Huskies’ ninth in a row.

Hofstra took the lead for good with 6:01 left in the first half. The score was 39-30 at halftime, with Davis racking up 12 points. Hofstra extended its lead to 58-36 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Plotnikov scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

