CSU Bakersfield visits Hawaii after Coleman’s 22-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-16, 2-11 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (12-10, 6-6 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-16, 2-11 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (12-10, 6-6 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield faces Hawaii after Chrishawn Coleman scored 22 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 92-87 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Rainbow Wahine are 9-5 on their home court. Hawaii is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-11 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield gives up 69.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.3 points per game.

Hawaii scores 61.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 69.6 CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Hawaii gives up.

The Rainbow Wahine and Roadrunners meet Friday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teyahna Bond is averaging 3.3 points for the Rainbow Wahine. Bailey Flavell is averaging 14.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the past 10 games.

Marley Langi averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc. Coleman is averaging 14.6 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 6-4, averaging 60.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points per game.

Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.