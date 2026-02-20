CSU Bakersfield hosts Seaman and CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (14-14, 9-7 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-19, 2-13 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (14-14, 9-7 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-19, 2-13 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton visits CSU Bakersfield after Landon Seaman scored 26 points in CSU Fullerton’s 93-92 victory against the UC Davis Aggies.

The Roadrunners are 6-8 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield ranks second in the Big West with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Pierre Geneste Jr. averaging 2.6.

The Titans are 9-7 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 46.5% CSU Fullerton allows to opponents. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 45.7% shooting opponents of CSU Bakersfield have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big West play. CSU Fullerton won the last matchup 82-66 on Feb. 8. Seaman scored 18 points to help lead the Titans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailin Smith is shooting 34.2% and averaging 16.0 points for the Roadrunners. Mike Price is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Joshua Ward is averaging 14.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Titans. Seaman is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 69.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

