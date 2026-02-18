CSU Bakersfield and UC Riverside square off in conference matchup

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-17, 6-9 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-17, 2-12 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-17, 6-9 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-17, 2-12 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hannah Wickstrom and UC Riverside take on Chrishawn Coleman and CSU Bakersfield in Big West action Thursday.

The Roadrunners have gone 3-9 at home. CSU Bakersfield averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 5-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Highlanders are 6-9 in Big West play. UC Riverside has a 4-13 record against teams above .500.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 35.5% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 40.8% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 63.6 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 69.2 CSU Bakersfield allows.

The Roadrunners and Highlanders match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tena Ikidi is averaging 6.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Marley Langi is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wickstrom is scoring 23.2 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Highlanders. Seneca Hackley is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 62.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

