Creighton plays DePaul in conference showdown

DePaul Blue Demons (14-13, 6-10 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (14-14, 8-9 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton faces DePaul in a matchup of Big East teams.

The Bluejays are 10-4 on their home court. Creighton ranks seventh in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 75.7 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Blue Demons are 6-10 in conference matchups. DePaul has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Creighton is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.5% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. DePaul won the last meeting 72-71 on Feb. 12. N.J. Benson scored 23 points to help lead the Blue Demons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Swartz is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 10.9 points. Josh Dix is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

CJ Gunn is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 14 points. Benson is shooting 67.5% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

