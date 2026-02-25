Crawford’s 26 lead South Dakota past Omaha 89-72

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Jordan Crawford scored 26 points to help South Dakota defeat Omaha 89-72 on Wednesday night. Crawford…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Jordan Crawford scored 26 points to help South Dakota defeat Omaha 89-72 on Wednesday night.

Crawford shot 8 of 12 from the field, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Coyotes (15-15, 7-8 Summit League). Uzziah Buntyn scored 18 points, going 6 of 13 from the floor and 5 for 5 from the line. Jesse McIntosh had 13 points and shot 2 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 9 from the line.

Paul Djobet led the Mavericks (15-15, 8-7) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and eight rebounds. Ja’Sean Glover added 15 points and two steals for Omaha. Tony Osburn finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

South Dakota took the lead with 18:48 left in the first half and did not trail again. Buntyn led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 45-35 at the break. Crawford scored a team-high 17 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

