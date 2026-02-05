Corbett and the Elon Phoenix take on conference foe N.C. A&T

Elon Phoenix (10-11, 5-4 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (8-12, 3-6 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Elon Phoenix (10-11, 5-4 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (8-12, 3-6 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LaNae’ Corbett and Elon take on Chaniya Clark and N.C. A&T on Friday.

The Aggies are 5-5 in home games. N.C. A&T averages 19.4 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Phoenix are 5-4 in CAA play. Elon is 0-2 in one-possession games.

N.C. A&T’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Elon allows. Elon averages 65.7 points per game, 3.0 more than the 62.7 N.C. A&T gives up.

The Aggies and Phoenix match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging 12.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Aggies. Crystal Hardy is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Corbett is scoring 12.1 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Phoenix. Laila Anderson is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

