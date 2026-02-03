Connor and La Salle host Dayton

Dayton Flyers (11-11, 4-7 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (12-10, 5-6 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La…

Dayton Flyers (11-11, 4-7 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (12-10, 5-6 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts Dayton after Ashleigh Connor scored 26 points in La Salle’s 77-61 victory against the Duquesne Dukes.

The Explorers are 5-5 on their home court. La Salle has a 6-8 record against teams above .500.

The Flyers have gone 4-7 against A-10 opponents. Dayton is seventh in the A-10 scoring 65.8 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

La Salle is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Dayton allows to opponents. Dayton has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor is averaging 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Explorers. Aryss Macktoon is averaging 16.3 points, seven rebounds and 3.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Olivia Leung averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Nayo Lear is averaging 13 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Flyers: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

