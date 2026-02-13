Condron leads UCSD against UC Riverside after 22-point outing

UCSD Tritons (17-7, 12-2 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (8-16, 6-8 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (17-7, 12-2 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (8-16, 6-8 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits UC Riverside after Erin Condron scored 22 points in UCSD’s 88-80 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Highlanders are 5-6 in home games. UC Riverside is fifth in the Big West with 13.3 assists per game led by Kaylani Polk averaging 3.8.

The Tritons have gone 12-2 against Big West opponents. UCSD ranks fourth in the Big West allowing 60.1 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

UC Riverside is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 37.3% UCSD allows to opponents. UCSD has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of UC Riverside have averaged.

The Highlanders and Tritons meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Wickstrom is scoring 23.5 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Highlanders. Seneca Hackley is averaging 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Condron is scoring 16.0 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Tritons. Makayla Rose is averaging 14.2 points, six rebounds and 4.4 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

