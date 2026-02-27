Condron and the UCSD Tritons visit conference foe Cal Poly

UCSD Tritons (19-8, 14-3 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-24, 1-16 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 5…

UCSD Tritons (19-8, 14-3 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-24, 1-16 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Erin Condron and UCSD take on Charish Thompson and Cal Poly on Saturday.

The Mustangs are 3-9 in home games. Cal Poly ranks eighth in the Big West with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Vanessa McManus averaging 3.9.

The Tritons are 14-3 in Big West play. UCSD is 2-3 in one-possession games.

Cal Poly’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game UCSD allows. UCSD has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big West play. UCSD won the last matchup 75-54 on Jan. 1. Rosa Smith scored 21 points to help lead the Tritons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: McManus is averaging 16.6 points for the Mustangs. Thompson is averaging 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Condron is scoring 15.7 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Tritons. Makayla Rose is averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 52.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Tritons: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

