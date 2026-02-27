Colorado State visits San Jose State following Myers’ 34-point outing

Colorado State Rams (18-10, 9-8 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-20, 3-14 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Colorado State Rams (18-10, 9-8 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-20, 3-14 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts Colorado State after Adrian Myers scored 34 points in San Jose State’s 86-80 win over the Air Force Falcons.

The Spartans are 6-8 on their home court. San Jose State is eighth in the MWC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Yaphet Moundi averaging 2.3.

The Rams are 9-8 in MWC play. Colorado State scores 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

San Jose State’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Colorado State gives up. Colorado State has shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 49.1% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Colorado State won 65-57 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Jevin Muniz led Colorado State with 15 points, and Colby Garland led San Jose State with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Washington is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 11.7 points. Garland is averaging 18.5 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Carey Booth is averaging 10.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Rams. Muniz is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 24.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.