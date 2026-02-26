Coleman, Doumbia lead Towson past Elon 58-56

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyler Coleman led Towson with 17 points and Jack Doumbia made a go-ahead layup with 14…

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyler Coleman led Towson with 17 points and Jack Doumbia made a go-ahead layup with 14 seconds remaining as the Tigers took down Elon 58-56 on Thursday.

Coleman shot 7 of 11 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (15-14, 7-9 Coastal Athletic Association). Doumbia scored 13 points and added nine rebounds and five assists. Ryan Conway shot 3 for 10 from beyond the arc and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Chandler Cuthrell finished with 13 points for the Phoenix (14-15, 6-10). Kacper Klaczek and Bryson Cokley each finished with 12 points.

Towson went into the half ahead of Elon 26-22. Coleman scored eight points in the half. Coleman scored nine points in the second half for Towson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

