Coastal Carolina takes on Louisiana after Jones’ 26-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (15-11, 7-6 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-16, 6-6 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces Louisiana after Rasheed Jones scored 26 points in Coastal Carolina’s 94-91 overtime win over the UMass Minutemen.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 6-6 in home games. Louisiana gives up 69.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.5 points per game.

The Chanticleers have gone 7-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

Louisiana is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 39.6% Coastal Carolina allows to opponents. Coastal Carolina averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Louisiana gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorian Finister is averaging 14.1 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. De’Vion Lavergne is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Joshua Beadle is shooting 43.1% and averaging 16.5 points for the Chanticleers. AJ Dancier is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Chanticleers: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

