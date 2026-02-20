Clemson hosts McCray and Florida State

Florida State Seminoles (13-13, 6-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (20-7, 10-4 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida State Seminoles (13-13, 6-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (20-7, 10-4 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits Clemson after Robert McCray scored 27 points in Florida State’s 80-72 victory against the Boston College Eagles.

The Tigers have gone 11-2 at home. Clemson averages 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Seminoles are 6-7 in conference matchups. Florida State ranks second in the ACC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Steen averaging 2.9.

Clemson averages 74.9 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 78.2 Florida State gives up. Florida State scores 14.9 more points per game (80.3) than Clemson allows (65.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Godfrey is averaging 11.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Jake Wahlin is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chauncey Wiggins is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 12.6 points. McCray is averaging 17.6 points and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.