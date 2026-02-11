Claybrooks, Indiana State Sycamores square off against the Northern Iowa Panthers

Indiana State Sycamores (7-15, 4-9 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (11-12, 7-6 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Indiana State Sycamores (7-15, 4-9 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (11-12, 7-6 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes Northern Iowa and Indiana State will play on Thursday.

The Panthers have gone 4-5 in home games. Northern Iowa has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sycamores are 4-9 in conference games. Indiana State is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

Northern Iowa is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Indiana State allows to opponents. Indiana State has shot at a 38.7% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 38.9% shooting opponents of Northern Iowa have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Twedt is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 13 points. Ryley Goebel is shooting 58.8% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

Tierney Kelsey is averaging 13.5 points for the Sycamores. Clemisha Prackett is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Sycamores: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

