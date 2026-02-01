Clara Strack scores career-high 33 points lifting No. 18 Kentucky over Arkansas 93-73

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Clara Strack had 33 points and 15 rebounds, Teonni Key also had a double-double, and No.…

Kentucky led by only six points at halftime and it was 60-49 heading to the fourth quarter. The Wildcats outscored the Razorbacks 33-24 in the fourth.

The Wildcats’ lead was 66-53 early in the fourth before they went on a 13-0 run in less than 2 1/2 minutes, extending their lead to 79-53. Kentucky led by at least 19 points the rest of the way.

Strack had 15 points and nine rebounds as the Wildcats built a modest 34-28 halftime lead.

Strack, a junior center, did not block a shot. Her 63 blocks are second in the nation and she remains 10 blocks away from tying her own single-season school record.

Key had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Kentucky (18-5, 4-4 SEC), which also got 16 points from Amelia Hassett, 14 from Tonie Morgan and 11 off the bench from Asia Boone.

NO. 1 UCONN 96, NO. 15 TENNESSEE 66

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 27 points and Sarah Strong added 26 to help UConn beat Tennessee, handing the Lady Vols their worst loss in the storied rivalry.

The Huskies (23-0) only led 57-53 midway through the third quarter before scoring the last 14 points of the period to blow the game open. Strong got the run started with a 3-point play and the Huskies sliced through Tennessee’s pressure defense for layups.

Allie Ziebell, who tied a program record with 10 3-pointers in the Huskies’ previous game, capped the burst with a 3 that made it 71-53 heading into the final quarter.

The Lady Vols (14-5) never threatened to get back in the game in the fourth and the margin of defeat topped the team’s 23-point loss to UConn in 2002. It’s the second-worst loss ever for Tennessee, only surpassed by a 31-point defeat to Texas in 1984.

Janiah Barker scored 16 points to lead the Lady Vols.

NO. 2 UCLA 88, NO. 8 IOWA 65

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angela Dugalic scored a season-high 22 points and had a career-high five steals as UCLA extended its winning streak to 15 with a victory over Iowa.

Kiki Rice had 17 points and seven assists and Lauren Betts scored 16 points as the Bruins (21-1, 11-0 Big Ten) remained the only undefeated team in conference play while improving to 10-0 at home. UCLA has won both of its games against Iowa since moving to the Big Ten last season.

The Bruins shot 57.8% from the floor and went 6 of 12 from 3-point range after they entered fifth in the nation from distance at 38.4%. Iowa shot 43.4% from the field.

Ava Heiden scored 19 points and Hannah Stuelke added 13 for the Hawkeyes (18-3, 9-2), who went 0-2 on their trip to Los Angeles. They lost 81-69 to Southern California on Thursday.

Taylor Stremlow scored 12 points for Iowa, which fell behind by double digits midway through the second quarter and never threatened the rest of the way.

NO. 4 TEXAS 78, NO. 10 OKLAHOMA 70

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker and Justice Carlton scored 16 points each to lead Texas to a victory over Oklahoma.

Jordan Lee scored 14 and freshman Aaliyah Crump added 12 points off the bench as Texas (21-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) won its 38th straight home game and improved to 7-2 this season against AP Top 25 opponents. Oklahoma is 2-5 against the top 25.

Carlton also had eight rebounds and made two steals, and Booker had five rebounds and five assists.

Payton Verhulst led Oklahoma (17-5, 5-4) with 18 points, and Zya Vann added 15, including 10 in the fourth quarter when the Sooners tried to erase a 16-point deficit.

But Aaliyah Chavez, the Sooners’ star freshman, was 3-for-13 shooting for 11 points, eight fewer than her average, while mostly guarded by Rori Harmon, who also scored 10 points. Oklahoma center Reagan Beers scored 10, six less than her average. The Sooners finished the game 18 points below their average for the season.

NO. 5 VANDERBILT 82, FLORIDA 66

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 30 points and Vanderbilt staged a third-quarter comeback to beat Florida.

The Commodores scored a season-low 10 points in the first quarter and went into halftime down 35-25 after shooting just 32% from the floor. Blakes had just six points.

It was the third straight game Vanderbilt (21-2, 7-2 Southeastern Conference) fell behind early and struggled to recover, as it was outscored 33-16 by South Carolina and 23-15 by Mississippi in the first 10 minutes.

However, unlike the two former, the Commodores made a massive third-quarter push.

Blakes, the SEC’s leading scorer, immediately ignited the Commodores’ comeback in the third quarter scoring 14 points and shooting 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.

In the final 1:48 of the frame, Blakes scored eight of Vanderbilt’s final 11 points. She also added seven assists to her final total.

NO. 6 LSU 103, NO. 24 ALABAMA 63

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jada Richard scored 16 points and LSU recorded its seventh straight win in a blowout over Alabama.

The Tigers (21-2, 7-2 Southeastern Conference), who lead the nation in scoring margin, scored 100 points in a league game for the first time this season. They handed the Crimson Tide (19-4, 5-4) their worst defeat of the season.

ZaKiyah Johnson had 15 points and 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season, Mikaylah Williams scored 15 points and MiLaysia Fulwiley added 10 for LSU.

Jessica Timmons led Alabama with 15 points.

LSU ended the first, second and third quarters with 7-2, 10-4 and 11-1 runs.

Richard, who had 6 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in the opening quarter, hit a 3-pointer and had an assist in the Tigers’ closing burst.

NO. 7 LOUISVILLE 71, CALIFORNIA 59

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Tajianna Roberts scored 21 points and Louisville extended its winning streak to 14 games with a victory over California.

The Cardinals (21-3, 11-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) remained tied with No. 20 Duke atop the ACC standings. The Blue Devils routed visiting Wake Forest 80-44 on Sunday. The Cardinals host Duke on Thursday. The Golden Bears (13-10, 4-6) had won three in a row.

Roberts also had five assists and four rebounds. Elif Istanbulluoglu had 15 points and a team-high seven boards for Louisville.

Gisella Maul led the Bears with 19 points. Mjracle Sheppard scored 13 points and Sakima Walker had 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

After Maul made a 3-pointer with seven minutes left in the third quarter to give the Bears a 34-32 edge, Roberts answered with a 3 to put Louisville ahead to stay.

It began a 14-2 run for the Cardinals in which Roberts hit two more 3-pointers. After that stretch, Louisville led 46-36 with 2:50 remaining in the third period. The Bears got no closer than five points the rest of the way.

NO. 9 MICHIGAN 94, NO. 13 MICHIGAN STATE 91, OT

EAST LANSING, Mich (AP) — Mila Holloway scored a career-high 26 points to help Michigan outlast Michigan State in overtime in the rivals’ first matchup with both teams ranked in the top 15 of The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.

Olivia Olson, who had 23 points, made a three-point play and 3-pointer on consecutive possessions and Syla Swords followed with a layup to help the Wolverines (19-3, 10-1 Big Ten) pull away with an eight-point lead in OT.

The Spartans (19-3, 8-3 BIG) had a chance to win it at the end of regulation, but Inés Sotelo’s shot from midcourt rimmed in and out.

Michigan State’s Jalyn Brown had a season-high 21 points and Kennedy Blair also scored 21.

Swords, who had just three points at halftime, finished with 15 and Ashley Sofilkanich added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Michigan started the second quarter with a 25-22 lead after seven lead changes and four ties. After the Wolverines took a six-point lead, the Spartans closed the first half on a 7-0 run to take a 42-41 lead.

NO. 11 OHIO STATE 90, NEBRASKA 71

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge had 30 points and six assists, Chance Gray made 5 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 21 points, and Ohio State beat Nebraska.

Cambridge and her older sister Kennedy Cambridge made back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second quarter that made it 25-20 and Ohio State (20-3, 9-2 Big Ten) led the rest of the way.

Nebraska (16-6, 5-6 Big Ten), which opened the season with a 12-game win streak, has lost four in a row and six of its last eight. The Cornhuskers are 0-5 against Top-25 opponents this season.

Gray, a 5-foot-9 senior guard who scored 791 points in two seasons at Oregon before she transferred to Ohio State prior to last season, has 1,509 career points.

Kennedy Cambridge had 12 points, eight rebounds and seven steals. The redshirt junior has 94 steals this season, the most by an Ohio State player since Averrill Roberts had 98 and Audrey Burcey had 95 in the 1992-93 season. Yvette Angel had a program-record 115 steals in ’84-85.

NO. 21 TEXAS TECH 62, NO. 12 TCU 60

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Snudda Collins scored 28 points off the bench, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute, and Texas Tech knocked off TCU.

Collins matched her career high by scoring 28 points for the second time in three games. Her 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining gave the Lady Raiders a 58-55 lead and she made one of two free throws for a four-point lead with four seconds left. The free throw proved important when Olivia Miles nailed a 3 to get TCU within a point with less than two seconds remaining. Collins again made one of two from the line for the final margin.

Miles and Marta Suarez scored 15 points each and Donovyn Hunter, whose 3-pointer had tied it at 55 in the final minute, added 11 points for TCU (20-3, 8-2). Suarez had 12 rebounds.

The Horned Frogs had the opportunity to take sole possession of first place after Baylor lost to West Virginia but Baylor and TCU remain tied. Texas Tech (21-3, 8-3) and West Virginia are tied for third place.

NO. 22 WEST VIRGINIA 70, NO. 14 BAYLOR 60

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kierra Wheeler had 18 points and 15 rebounds, Jordan Harrison also scored 18 points, and West Virginia defeated Baylor.

The loss potentially knocked Baylor (19-4, 8-2 Big 12) out of first place in the Big 12 but the Lady Bears got good news later in the day when No. 21 Texas Tech defeated No. 12 TCU 62-60. Baylor and TCU remain tied for first place.

West Virginia extended a six-point halftime lead to 14 points late in the third quarter when Sydney Shaw hit a 3-pointer for a 47-33 lead. The Mountaineers allowed only three field goals in the third, one of them a buzzer-beating layup by Darianna Littlepage-Buggs that made it 47-37 heading to the fourth quarter.

A jumper by Wheeler had the Mountaineers up 53-39 with 7 1/2 minutes remaining, but Littlepage-Buggs drained a 3-pointer and a series of free throws by Taliah Scott and Bella Fontleroy had the Lady Bears within 53-48 a couple of minutes later.

Near the four-minute mark, Shaw nailed her second 3 of the quarter, Gia Cooke followed with a layup a minute later and West Virginia was up 60-49. The Mountaineers led by at least 10 points the rest of the game.

NO. 20 DUKE 80, WAKE FOREST 44

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Nelson scored 16 points, Toby Fournier and Arianna Roberson contributed double-doubles and Duke overwhelmed Wake Forest for the Blue Devils’ 13th straight win.

The Blue Devils’ 11-0 ACC start (16-6 overall) is their best under coach Kara Lawson, who is in her sixth season. The 2012-13 team started 15-0 in the ACC and had a 16-game overall winning streak.

Duke led 42-10 after a first half in which Wake Forest had 17 turnovers and shot only 15% (4 for 27). The Blue Devils had a 21-2 advantage in points after turnovers.

Duke’s 22-2 scoring advantage in the second quarter included a 14-0 run.

The Demon Deacons missed 15 consecutive shots in one 10-minute stretch from the second quarter into the third quarter. They were 4 for 33 before Milan Brown hit three straight shots after Duke opened the third quarter with a 10-0 run.

ILLINOIS 75, NO. 25 WASHINGTON 66

SEATTLE (AP) — Cearah Parchment finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds, Berry Wallace scored 22, and Illinois upset Washington, ending the Huskies’ five-game winning streak.

Parchment made 8 of 16 shots with three 3-pointers and all four of her free throws for the Fighting Illini (16-6, 6-5 Big Ten Conference), who were coming off losses to then-No. 24 Nebraska and No. 2 UCLA. The 6-foot-3 freshman forward has three double-doubles in her last four games and six this season. Wallace sank 8 of 16 shots and made 6 of 8 at the foul line, adding seven rebounds.

Maddie Webber had 13 points off the bench for Illinois and Destiny Jackson totaled 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Sayvia Sellers and Avery Howell both scored 17 to lead the Huskies (17-5, 7-4), who beat No. 16 Maryland on the road last time out before falling to 12-2 at home. Freshman reserve Brynn McGaughy had 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting.

Washington shot 57% in a first quarter that saw six lead changes. Elle Ladine’s basket with 1:18 remaining gave the Huskies a 16-15 lead and capped the scoring in the period.

