Charlotte visits Tulsa following Riley’s 21-point performance

Charlotte 49ers (13-12, 7-5 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (20-6, 8-5 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts Charlotte after Tylen Riley scored 21 points in Tulsa’s 81-77 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Golden Hurricane are 10-2 in home games. Tulsa is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 49ers have gone 7-5 against AAC opponents. Charlotte has a 6-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Tulsa makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Charlotte has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). Charlotte averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Tulsa allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Green is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Miles Barnstable is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Arden Conyers averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Dezayne Mingo is shooting 48.9% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

49ers: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

