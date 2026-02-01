Charleston Southern faces Gardner-Webb after Sumler’s 26-point showing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-20, 1-7 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (11-12, 2-6 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Monday,…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-20, 1-7 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (11-12, 2-6 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts Gardner-Webb after A’lahn Sumler scored 26 points in Charleston Southern’s 84-75 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Buccaneers have gone 7-3 in home games. Charleston Southern has a 6-10 record against teams over .500.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 1-7 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb gives up 87.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.3 points per game.

Charleston Southern averages 83.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 87.0 Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Charleston Southern have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brycen Blaine is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 17.5 points and 7.3 rebounds. Sumler is shooting 50.0% and averaging 24.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jacob Hogarth is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Spence Sims is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 80.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.